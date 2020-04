5 Yoga Towels For Comfier, Slip-Free Home Workouts

Even though we're no longer sweating it out during in-studio bikram yoga classes, upgrading your go-to mat with a yoga towel can take your at-home workout to the next level. In addition to adding a thin layer of cushion-y support (which can be helpful for any poses where you're on your side or back), towels can keep you feeling dry and stable if you're working up a sweat and are drip-drippin' on your mat.