Why “Having It All” As A Working Mom Doesn’t Have To Mean “Doing It All”

Kate Fane
As millennial women, we’ve been raised on the promise of finding both fulfilling careers and time with our families. But achieving that mythical “work-life balance” is a lot harder now that our workplaces follow us home on our phones every night. So can we stay present as parents when our responsibilities feel 24/7? For new moms Michelle and Nisha, serenity starts with letting go of the mom-guilt, exploring more self-directed career options, and making peace with airplane mode. Press play to watch their frank conversation on navigating post-baby professional lives⁠—plus, learn how drinkable yogurt might just save your life when the next tantrum rolls along.
Advertisement

More from Living