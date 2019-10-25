As millennial women, we’ve been raised on the promise of finding both fulfilling careers and time with our families. But achieving that mythical “work-life balance” is a lot harder now that our workplaces follow us home on our phones every night. So can we stay present as parents when our responsibilities feel 24/7? For new moms Michelle and Nisha, serenity starts with letting go of the mom-guilt, exploring more self-directed career options, and making peace with airplane mode. Press play to watch their frank conversation on navigating post-baby professional lives—plus, learn how drinkable yogurt might just save your life when the next tantrum rolls along.
