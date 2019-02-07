I Swapped Winter Makeup Routines With My Sister — & Learned A Lot

This morning, a bird pooped on my head. And do you want to know the very first thing I did? I texted my sister – who lives approximately 3,000 miles away. Even though we're now on opposite sides of the country, we keep each other updated on every single part of our lives — even the most trivial (and disgusting). It's been that way since we shared rooms as kids, and now we share everything else: We watch the same shows, steal from each other's closets, eat the same food, and even read the same books. But there is one thing we have never agreed on: makeup.