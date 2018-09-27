I Only Wore Makeup From Whole Foods For A Week — & This Is What I Loved

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
"Whole Foods isn't just a grocery store, it's a lifestyle," is an actual sentence I heard a friend say one afternoon. Regardless of your thoughts on the massive chain, there is some truth to her words. Whole Foods has become much more than the purveyor of grain alternatives, 3-for-$5 avocados, and lots and lots of almond milk — it's a one-stop-shop for everything from supplements to baby products to beauty.
The beauty aisle, naturally, is where I found myself lurking last month. Upon first inspection, I realized something shocking: I was unfamiliar with a ton of the offerings, so I decided to challenge myself to curate an entire routine. Curious to see what nearly $400 worth of the stuff looks like? Press play on the video above to find out which products I loved — then tell me in the comments below what videos you want me to tackle next!
