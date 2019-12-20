Being Adopted At 5 Taught Me What Family Really Means

My adoptive parents offered to come with me, but I felt it was something I needed to do alone. I wanted to be able to collect my thoughts beforehand and have space afterwards to take it all in. They were worried that it would cause a negative reaction, or that I’d be told something that I wouldn’t like to hear. I was always paranoid that my adoptive parents would think that if I met my biological family, I would go and live with them. I’ve always worried about their reaction and I’m sure they’ve been worried about mine. We did speak about it a few times and they were adamant that they would support me in any decision I make, but to ensure I kept boundaries – I respect them for that. They have always encouraged me to meet them, sharing documents and information over the years to ensure I was aware of the bigger picture. It helped that my adoptive father was on an adoption panel where he could learn from professionals.