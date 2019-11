She Said/She Said: Did Jack Dawson Really Have To Die In Titanic?

My biggest beef with this conversation is this: Can't we just let movie endings be great? All of you door truthers need to tell me what your endgame is. Do you want an ending where Jack gets on the door (after the super romantic, cinematic moment where they do some math and secure a lifejacket to the bottom, of course) and they live happily ever after? Please. Jack and Rose would have lasted a year together (TOPS) on the mainland before she went running back to her family money and the life she’s accustomed to. That’s really the ending you want? You want to deprive us of the moment the light leaves Jack’s eyes when he realizes he’s going to sacrifice himself? You want to change the moment Rose finds the strength to swim her way to a whistle and to her survival? Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are acting their asses off. Two stars were born in that scene. Can we give James Cameron some credit for giving us a tear-jerking, beautiful, and shocking ending that left us all in our feelings? Before Game of Thrones made the death of heroes tragically expectable, there was Jack. Jack walked so Robb Stark could run. For the love of Irish dancing and spitting over the railing in the name of love, let us have this.