There’s no secret – it’s definitely work, perseverance and politeness. I always go to a meeting fully prepared, I arrive 10 minutes early, I try to never make people wait and I like to send a thank you note. The people I meet have so much to teach my generation that it is a real privilege to get time with them – and being grateful takes you a long way. However, there is also a point when you have to stop allowing yourself to be pushed over. I used to accept all interviews, all conferences, all opportunities and then I realized I was being so inefficient, I would probably end up failing my business.