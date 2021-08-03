I Took Control In My Love Life & It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made

In June, with restrictions lifting, I spent a month in Lisbon just to work, live and see what it was like being away from London for an extended period. Something about the sun and fruit quality truly made me feel like the prize. There was an openness in the air, and I felt the meanness of London slip away as I embodied my role as the main character of Portugal. I made friends that I will keep up with forever and explored romantic connections that I wouldn’t think twice about in London. To list but a few: I went on an impromptu date with a half-Nigerian, half-German guy who was even cute when he hesitantly ate the snails on the colossal seafood platter he ordered us. I met up with the Senegalese football player who had god-awful time keeping, but a height that made up for the bad manners. I had brief encounters with many French Caribbean men, one of whom had messy dreads, wouldn’t stop whinging about his dog but was an excellent kisser. My time in Lisbon opened up my eyes to the possibilities that exist when I’m not wedded to a specific type or place. It showed me that when I’m proactive, I can have limitless experiences.