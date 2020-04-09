What Being A Female Comedian Is Really Like

On this episode of Speak Up, stand-up comics Chanel Ali and Tien Tran sit down for a conversation backstage. They share their experiences becoming comedians and what it’s like to work in front of a live audience. Watch this episode to get to know these women in comedy.
Plus, don’t miss Ali, Tran, and more in the laugh out loud stand-up series Taking The Stand every Tuesday on Comedy Central Stand Up.
Plus, don’t miss Ali, Tran, and more in the laugh out loud stand-up series Taking The Stand every Tuesday on Comedy Central Stand Up.
Advertisement