What I Learned About My Sexual Insecurities From Visiting Sex Clubs

Although I’m pretty sure I’ll never try actual swinging myself, the experience has piqued my curiosity enough to want to return to the club. They say surrounding yourself with people you admire is the best way to grow. And while the club didn’t suddenly make me feel 100% comfortable in my own skin, it did definitely help me learn to put my insecurities aside and view myself the way other people see me. I've still got a long way to go when it comes to feeling truly confident but it's a small step in the right direction. And guess who got on top the last time she had sex?