We Went Inside A Dildo Factory & It Was Truly Enlightening

The approximately 28,000-year-long history of the sex toy has seen countless innovations, but one of the clearest advances is how they're actually made. It's safe to assume that we've come a long way from only carving dildos out of stone (though there are some lovely stone options on the market today). We wanted to take a closer look at how modern-day sex toy production actually works, so we paid a visit to sex toy manufacturer Doc Johnson to see how dildos are made at one of its factories.
Turns out, there are many steps to making a dildo these days. And, without a doubt, every step counts. From the first hand-sculpted model to the final product, each individual dildo undergoes the same meticulous process. Once the dildos are sculpted, molded, and formed, they get their final touches. Whether a dildo gets the realistic treatment (like a skin-coloured paint job and sewn-on pubic hair) or ends up neon pink, we're willing to bet there's someone out there who'd love to have it.
Check out the video above to learn more about how sex toys really get made. The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.
