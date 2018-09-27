The Challenges Of Sex After Cancer

The crux of the matter is that being a cancer survivor comes with it’s own, often unexpected, quality-of-life issues. For some, there are simple solutions. For others, they aren’t. I just wish I had been given a heads-up about the physical obstacles I was going to face. Then, I could have been prepared. It’s one of the reasons why I share my story – to help other women who are about to travel the same bumpy road. The fact is, the more you know, the better equipped you are to handle the shit-storm of side effects. It’s also one of the reasons why I felt passionate about helping organize a. It’s a daylong conference where even the most provocative topics that (uniquely) affect the lives of women with cancer — such as dry vaginas, nipple tattoos and cannabis as medication — can be discussed freely and without judgment. The Cancer Wellness Expo, its official name, is a day about empowerment — with some fun pampering activities packed in the mix — something every cancer patient and survivor could use.