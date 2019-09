Puffer Scarves Are Like Neck Parkas & They're Freaking Brilliant

“It gets pretty cold up here, but we still have to go on with our busy lives,” says Jean-Philippe Robert, president and creative director of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec-based Quartz Co. , known for its no-fuss winter wear built for warmth and comfort. “[Our brand] had to develop ways to dress to achieve that in style.” For Quartz Co., that stylish coziness includes its Edition puffer scarf, made with 100% white duck down that’s a byproduct from the Canadian food industry. It’s just one of the many quilted, down-filled wonders being unleashed this winter.