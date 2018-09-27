People say millennials are a lazy and entitled bunch, but most millennials I know are hustlers — we're scrappy, on the move, and constantly aiming to get shit done. As a digital video producer at Refinery29, the more content I can churn out in the shortest amount of time, the better. It's all about productivity and efficiency.
I think we all strive to lead more productive lives, and we've tested various methods to get us there: drink more water, exercise more, wake up early, organize your desk, etc. This week, I explored five unique productivity techniques to see what works best for me.
From an UpDesk standing desk to a Refine Method workout class, I did it all — and in this video, I'm sharing my experiences with you. Join me on my journey, and let me know if you have any other tips I should try!
