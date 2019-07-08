Petra Collins Talks Sexual Desire, Selfies & Her Foray Into Film

You know when you're looking at a Petra Collins photograph. You experience a nostalgia for a moment you were never present for. Traffic light green and blood red cut through hazy lavender and saccharine pink. Her subjects are beautiful, but there's always something slightly off: a jarring bloodshot eye or a melancholic expression that hints at something sinister beneath the surface. There's a relentless unease about her work – she seems to capture a tension that most of us feel but cannot articulate.
Collins, 26, rose to prominence in the early 2010s, her dreamlike work both born out of and shaping a particular internet aesthetic via image-sharing platforms like Tumblr and Instagram: "A lot of what I was capturing was something I felt like I had never seen represented before. From the lives of teenage girls to my 24 Hour Psycho series, to all the editorial and commercial work I've done, I made it my mission to change our visual landscape a tiny bit at a time."
Advertisement
We're familiar with the kinds of people she unpicks with her camera; now, she's teamed up with Baron magazine on a series that explores life on the other side of the lens. "I've been photographing other people for 12 years now but had never really flipped the camera onto myself," she tells Refinery29. Why Be You, When You Can Be Me? is perhaps Collins' most disorienting work to date: she invites us into her inner world, uncanny and disjointed, brimming with perversion and alarm.
Working with sculptor Sarah Sitkin, who uses silicone, resin and latex to create moulds of the human body, Collins had her own body made, and uses the hyperreal second skin (Michael Myers-esque face mask, severed feet, removed breastplate and all) as a vehicle for exploring our relationship with our own image.
Click through to read our chat with Collins, in which we covered how apps like Facetune have twisted our self-image into an unreality, how diversity may seem to have been achieved online but only to the detriment of women IRL, and how her body dysmorphia led her to want to confront herself.
1 of 5
Talk me through the starting point for this series...
"Something that I think influenced this Baron book heavily was a series I started in 2013, the time that saw the beginning of the selfie. I was fascinated with the change in technology that for the first time allowed a mass amount of people who historically hadn't had the opportunity to photograph themselves a platform to display that. Selfies are a lot more complicated than just taking a photo of oneself. There is a lot of internal editing that happens, and I was arrested by watching and documenting that process. That selfie series continued and changed as our technology changed. It morphed into a monster I never thought I would be affected by.
Right now, we are living in an age where the norm is to Facetune, to edit, to modify ourselves into oblivion. What I find most dangerous about this is that we do not recognize that we do this. A lot of it is hidden and accepted as reality. As a teenager and a young adult I struggled with severe body dysmorphia and eating disorders – something that takes a decade to shake. I got to a point in my photography where I felt like I needed to confront myself. I was going back to my dysfunction and felt affected by everything I was seeing. It's strange living in an era now where we are sold empowerment, self love, freedom, but the things we are being sold are the things that oppressed us originally. With this series I wanted to physically take my body and document how I felt about it: my sexual desires, my hatred and my confusion."
"Something that I think influenced this Baron book heavily was a series I started in 2013, the time that saw the beginning of the selfie. I was fascinated with the change in technology that for the first time allowed a mass amount of people who historically hadn't had the opportunity to photograph themselves a platform to display that. Selfies are a lot more complicated than just taking a photo of oneself. There is a lot of internal editing that happens, and I was arrested by watching and documenting that process. That selfie series continued and changed as our technology changed. It morphed into a monster I never thought I would be affected by.
Right now, we are living in an age where the norm is to Facetune, to edit, to modify ourselves into oblivion. What I find most dangerous about this is that we do not recognize that we do this. A lot of it is hidden and accepted as reality. As a teenager and a young adult I struggled with severe body dysmorphia and eating disorders – something that takes a decade to shake. I got to a point in my photography where I felt like I needed to confront myself. I was going back to my dysfunction and felt affected by everything I was seeing. It's strange living in an era now where we are sold empowerment, self love, freedom, but the things we are being sold are the things that oppressed us originally. With this series I wanted to physically take my body and document how I felt about it: my sexual desires, my hatred and my confusion."
2 of 5
How do you think image-sharing platforms have changed our relationships with both ourselves and others?
"I think we have moved into a dangerous era. I think what creates disconnect, dysphoria and discomfort is our lack of truth telling. I have to remind myself and others on the daily that what we see isn't necessarily what is physically real. I support multiple realities, creating your own story and carving a different path, but when it is used to mask reality instead of creating a new one, I think it takes us into dangerous territory and is harmful. It's interesting that in the 'age of diversity' what we are seeing online is the opposite. We are mutilating ourselves, blurring out reality, and creating AI characters that are raceless and are now taking actual jobs from models of colour."
"I think we have moved into a dangerous era. I think what creates disconnect, dysphoria and discomfort is our lack of truth telling. I have to remind myself and others on the daily that what we see isn't necessarily what is physically real. I support multiple realities, creating your own story and carving a different path, but when it is used to mask reality instead of creating a new one, I think it takes us into dangerous territory and is harmful. It's interesting that in the 'age of diversity' what we are seeing online is the opposite. We are mutilating ourselves, blurring out reality, and creating AI characters that are raceless and are now taking actual jobs from models of colour."
Advertisement
3 of 5
You came up through a very different landscape from the one we're living in, both artistically and politically. What do you think are the key differences in social media, the female gaze and aesthetics between when you first started taking photographs and now?
"When I began, our industry was very different. I and others worked hard to change it. What is interesting – and maddening – is that I believe the 'change' that we are seeing is mostly inauthentic; that a lot of what we are doing is tokenism. I became very angry but also exhausted, and a genre that I've found held the most truth and was able to subvert this is horror. Which is the direction I took this series in. I wanted to tear myself apart, so that is what I did. Because we now exist in multiple realities (online and off), I wanted to showcase mine."
"When I began, our industry was very different. I and others worked hard to change it. What is interesting – and maddening – is that I believe the 'change' that we are seeing is mostly inauthentic; that a lot of what we are doing is tokenism. I became very angry but also exhausted, and a genre that I've found held the most truth and was able to subvert this is horror. Which is the direction I took this series in. I wanted to tear myself apart, so that is what I did. Because we now exist in multiple realities (online and off), I wanted to showcase mine."
4 of 5
Are these images an affront to the notion that women can't be gross or ugly, both physically and mentally?
"That wasn't my intention but it is a way I try to live. I believe it is also something that we have zero tolerance for – especially in this climate."
Talk me through the body moulds and working with Sarah Sitkin – why did you want to create these, and how do they position the female body?
"Sarah captured my attention early on. I am a huge fan of her work and was taken by how she worked with her subjects. Her Bodysuits series is what got me. She has been able to create these body moulds that tell a person's story from inside out. Inside these lifelike bodysuits she uses fabric that represents each person. She inserts objects into these suits that allow the person wearing the suit to experience life in a different body and gender. I felt freedom with creating my own body moulds. I was finally able to see myself as a physical thing. Get outside of myself and move away from editing how I pictured my body."
"That wasn't my intention but it is a way I try to live. I believe it is also something that we have zero tolerance for – especially in this climate."
Talk me through the body moulds and working with Sarah Sitkin – why did you want to create these, and how do they position the female body?
"Sarah captured my attention early on. I am a huge fan of her work and was taken by how she worked with her subjects. Her Bodysuits series is what got me. She has been able to create these body moulds that tell a person's story from inside out. Inside these lifelike bodysuits she uses fabric that represents each person. She inserts objects into these suits that allow the person wearing the suit to experience life in a different body and gender. I felt freedom with creating my own body moulds. I was finally able to see myself as a physical thing. Get outside of myself and move away from editing how I pictured my body."
5 of 5
Why did you want to publish your work in Baron?
"Baron publishes beautiful art books. I have been a huge fan of Matthew's [Holroyd, the creative director of Baron] work because it is truly unfiltered and unedited. I was able to go wild with them."
What's up next for you?
"I'm working on a horror feature. I'm super excited. That is all I can say for now...but it’s something that is incredibly universal to my generation and the generation under us and unlike anything before it. I'm working incredibly hard on it with my creative partner, Melissa Broder (The Pisces; So Sad Today) and hopefully it will come to life soon!"
"Baron publishes beautiful art books. I have been a huge fan of Matthew's [Holroyd, the creative director of Baron] work because it is truly unfiltered and unedited. I was able to go wild with them."
What's up next for you?
"I'm working on a horror feature. I'm super excited. That is all I can say for now...but it’s something that is incredibly universal to my generation and the generation under us and unlike anything before it. I'm working incredibly hard on it with my creative partner, Melissa Broder (The Pisces; So Sad Today) and hopefully it will come to life soon!"
Advertisement