Petra Collins Talks Sexual Desire, Selfies & Her Foray Into Film

Talk me through the starting point for this series...



"Something that I think influenced this Baron book heavily was a series I started in 2013, the time that saw the beginning of the selfie. I was fascinated with the change in technology that for the first time allowed a mass amount of people who historically hadn't had the opportunity to photograph themselves a platform to display that. Selfies are a lot more complicated than just taking a photo of oneself. There is a lot of internal editing that happens, and I was arrested by watching and documenting that process. That selfie series continued and changed as our technology changed. It morphed into a monster I never thought I would be affected by.



Right now, we are living in an age where the norm is to Facetune, to edit, to modify ourselves into oblivion. What I find most dangerous about this is that we do not recognize that we do this. A lot of it is hidden and accepted as reality. As a teenager and a young adult I struggled with severe body dysmorphia and eating disorders – something that takes a decade to shake. I got to a point in my photography where I felt like I needed to confront myself. I was going back to my dysfunction and felt affected by everything I was seeing. It's strange living in an era now where we are sold empowerment, self love, freedom, but the things we are being sold are the things that oppressed us originally. With this series I wanted to physically take my body and document how I felt about it: my sexual desires, my hatred and my confusion."