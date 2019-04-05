How Patrick Ta Faced His Fears & Launched A Makeup Brand

My parents are from Vietnam and moved to the U.S. before I was born. They wanted their kids to live a life that they didn't get to have. That's why they pushed me and my sister to do really well in school. Every parent wants this for their kids, but even more so in immigrant families. They wanted me to get really good grades, which I did not get. They wanted me to go to college, which I didn't do. They wanted me to be successful, and I was changing my career route a lot. I wanted to be a chef, an interior designer, a landscaper — anything that allowed me to build something beautiful.