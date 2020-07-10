Magical Photos Exploring The Shared Experiences Of Growing Up As A Black Woman

Blas works intuitively when taking her photographs. She believes that an image is made between the subject and the photographer, and while she understands the inherent power she has as the person holding the camera, she is keen to point out that both parties contribute. This feeds into the way she stages her pictures. "While I usually have an idea in mind, I always need the input of the person being photographed. They know how they look best, especially in the age of selfies. They know what they want to project. But there’s also this regal air that I’m looking for and love to pull out of someone. Ownership of the space. The camera. Ownership of themselves. During European/African slavery, when an enslaved African escaped, it was white folks referred to it as 'stealing away'. The notion that you can steal yourself away because you are 'owned' by someone else is crazy. I think that when I photograph people I’m trying to get at something else. Something bigger. And I think that thing is based on intimacy, sharing time and space with someone. I think I mix who someone is with how I see them; who I want them to be, or who they are to me, in that moment."