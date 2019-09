Our very own Lucie Fink took five days to figure out the ins and outs of skin care. In this video, Lucie starts her week by drinking a ton of water and eliminating all makeup. Then, she tries different treatments, including a fun honey-avocado mask and a DIY body scrub from coffee grounds. Watch as Lucie reconnects with her skin by ditching her makeup and loving her natural features. The skin guru in you is sure to feel inspired.