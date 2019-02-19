Catherine*, a 29-year-old Londoner who has a demanding job and busy lifestyle, uses sex as a relaxation tool. "Imagine this," she says, "you’re floating in a pool, and there’s nothing around you. You’re calm, and relaxed, and your ears are underwater so you can’t hear anything either. That’s what happens to my mind when I have sex." Catherine has no specific process for this, but she stresses how sex allows her to "shut off my mind and focus purely on a physical act," much like meditation.