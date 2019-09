This is not to say orgasms are dictated by our mental states alone. The "orgasm gap" and a disparity between clitoral and vaginal climaxes has led many women to believe they’ve been wired incorrectly. But the majority of people with vaginas don't orgasm from penetration . Anatomy is key; women with a shorter distance between the clitoris and vaginal opening may be more likely to climax during sex , while the connection between the genitals and the brain is integral to climaxing. Naomi Wolf’s 2012 book Vagina explores the science of orgasms, summarized as "how the genitals connect to the lower spinal cord, which in turn connects to the brain".