No, I’m Not A Proud Latina

I cannot relate to the ongoing broken record of Afro-Latinx people who are still too scared to fully claim their Blackness and who willfully ignore that “Afro” means “Black." I cannot identify with those who still center the Black Latin American experience on 3A hair nor the non-Black and non-indigenous Latinx people terrified to go beyond colourism into their racism because that would mean admitting that their skin isn’t “light” — it is actually white as they are descendants of colonizers and European immigrants of blanqueamiento (whitening). As the proverb of rapper Bone Crusher says: "I ain’t never scared."