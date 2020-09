No, I’m Not A Proud Latina

Our Black lives, our Vidas Negras are at stake. This is our Latin American reverb of centuries of ongoing vindication and affirmation of Black liberation. Our calls for justice , the right to sleep in peace and for our children to be free to play without threat of death , is the shared Black struggle in self-actualization. This is the self that gets lost in favor of Latinx's bizarre kumbaya mestizaje (mono-cultural mixing of indigenous and European ancestries) myth that peddles racial harmony. Millions of us who fall outside of that non-descript “of colour” beige bubble never believed in it, nor did we have the luxury to fool ourselves to do so. Our racialized lived experiences as Black Latin Americans means being routinely gaslit, silenced, spoken over, and weaponized by the descendants of the castas who never had the integrity to interrogate the methodology of sexual abuse that produced the region’s so-called 'mixture.' These mixtures were not unique, novel, special, nor unlike any colonial legacy of mixing anywhere else on the planet. I am a negra, Black, wherever I go. My mixture doesn’t matter in a racial hierarchy. Those Latin Americans who spew their privilege of not having to “think about their race in their country” are those violently making sure I never forgot my position as a negra.