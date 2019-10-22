Kristen Bell’s Blunt Bob Is Perfect Inspiration For Your Fall Trim

When you've got a short bob, it can be tough to think of ways to change it up, especially if you don't want to experiment with colour. But Kristen Bell is proving that you can give a classic bob an update without touching dye and that a tiny trim can make a big impact.
While making an appearance at a Disney+ event, the actress showed off a blunt bob that just barely grazed her jawline. The sharp cut is a bit different from the softly blurred A-line bob that's become her go-to. Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel gave a closer look at the update on Instagram, writing in the caption: "'90s and blunt."
The pin-straight styling is also a departure from her signature soft waves. But as we've learned this year, Bell's a pro at changing things up. Already, she's served us with the dreamiest updo inspiration, and we can't wait to see what Bell brings to the table next. We'll surely be taking notes as she continues to provide us with bob inspiration from season to season.
We've reached out to Adir Abergel and will update this post once we hear back.
