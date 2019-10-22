Cave, who was one of the industry’s most prominent models during the 1990s, has been shot by everyone from Helmut Newton to Steven Meisel but is now better known for being the contemporary actress and musician’s dressmaker of choice. Founding The Vampire’s Wife (named after an unfinished novel by Nick which ruminates on the muse and the creative process) back in 2014, her clientele includes the likes of Florence Welch, Dakota Johnson, Alexa Chung and Chloë Grace Moretz, all drawn to the hyperfeminine silhouettes and rich fabrics of her pieces.