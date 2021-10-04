But why do villains only "make the most sense" when they have disfigurements? If we link this back to Michael G. Wilson’s statement about disability and disfigurement being a "motivating factor" in Bond villains’ lives, we can see clearly how the filmmakers excuse this representation. They argue that disabled people want revenge, that it’s something in their past that made them bitter, or that they fight a lot and therefore have injuries. However, they’re fighting the heroes, who very rarely have long-lasting injuries. Bond is said to have a small facial scar in the books but it’s not in the films, and that scar hardly compares to the injuries of his enemies anyway. Where is the nuanced storytelling? Why can’t they trust audiences to recognize ‘bad guys’ without these markers? Why does a villainous backstory heavily rely on disability and why doesn’t disability and disfigurement intersect with plot in more meaningful ways, in Bond films and beyond? Besides being offensive, it’s lazy and boring.