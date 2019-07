These Tips Make Using A Menstrual Cup Way Easier

Inserting and removing a menstrual cup is a great way to get to know your own anatomy, Dr. Bullock says. "It's definitely an up-close-and-personal experience, but don't be afraid of your own vagina," she says. It might take some patience, so it's important to relax, says Keri Martin Vrbanac, a physical therapist in Ontario who specializes in the pelvic floor. The vaginal canal is made up of a series of muscles that are meant to contract and relax . "It's much easier to insert and remove when the pelvic floor muscles are relaxed," she says. And your menstrual cup isn't going to get lost inside of you, because there's technically nowhere for it to go.