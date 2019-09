If you're intrigued by the pull out method, or are already doing it, there are a few things you can do to ensure you're being as safe as possible. "Most important is that you and your partners need to be really aware of the potential risk and make sure that you're all comfortable with that," Cushman says. Assuming you're having sex without a condom, it's also crucial to get tested for STIs, and have your partners do the same, she says. Then, through masturbation, you can practice on your own so you can "predict ejaculation better" during sex, she says.