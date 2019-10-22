When you’re a parent to young children, few issues feel more important than food. You want them to feel empowered to make healthy, nutritious choices—but you definitely don’t want to give them a guilt complex when they treat themselves to junk food now and then (after all, cafeteria snack envy is practically inevitable). For moms Alysha and Stephanie, building food and body confidence are key, especially as parents of young girls. Watch as they share their strategies for building long-term healthy eating patterns, and how they’ve even managed to sneak in servings of the dreaded brussels sprouts. Pro tip: smothering veggies in cheese makes everything more appetizing.
