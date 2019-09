We Wore High-End & Drugstore Makeup For A Day — & This Is What Won

For every $45 aquamarine eyeliner you can buy on the internet, there's at least five drugstore dupes that are rallying for your attention instead. But, there's only so much those side-by-side hand swatches on YouTube and Instagram can tell you. Will the liner stay on after biking to work on a humid day? Can you watch This Is Us without crying blue tears down your cheeks? Will it scratch your lids and leave them painfully dry or irritated?