Here’s How Endometriosis Affects Pregnancy

Endometriosis, a condition in which the lining of your uterus (or endometrial lining) grows outside the uterus on other parts of your body, is diagnosed using stages of severity. The first and second stages are generally thought to be more mild forms of the disease, while the third and fourth stages are more difficult to live with, and can involve more scar tissue and cysts around the ovaries and/or fallopian tubes. Those who have it and are able to get pregnant usually have a mild form of the condition. They may have an easier time conceiving than those who have a more severe case, Dr. Rosner says.