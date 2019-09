Halsey Just Debuted A Hair Colour She's Never Tried Before

Regardless of the catalyst, experimenting with hair looks is not new territory for Halsey, who has worn everything from a super-short pixie to platinum blonde colour and a bubblegum pink buzzcut. But she seems to be loving this particular rainbow transformation based on her Instagram Stories, where she’s seen playing with her colourful bangs. While we’re not sure how long this look will last before she changes up her hair again, we're loving this concept of having a rainbow (basically) over you at every moment. Who needs rain?