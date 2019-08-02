Halsey Just Debuted A Hair Colour She's Never Tried Before

While it might seem like there is nothing bolder than getting rainbow hair à la Cardi B or Amandla Stenberg, singer Halsey is showing us that there is one way to take the colourful hair trend a step further: rainbow bangs.
Halsey debuted her rainbow-ombré fringe in an Instagram post that gives followers two different angles of her new hair. While her bangs are multi-coloured — with red, orange, yellow, purple, and blue hues — the rest of her hair remains jet-black. Keeping to the theme, the caption was a set of emojis that correlated with the colour pattern.
The post didn't reveal much about the motive behind this dye job, but this hair change could be inspired by Halsey's upcoming album, which the singer has been teasing on Twitter. “So many of the new songs are special little babies to me. They are all so different,” she wrote. Perhaps, different music leads to different hair?
Regardless of the catalyst, experimenting with hair looks is not new territory for Halsey, who has worn everything from a super-short pixie to platinum blonde colour and a bubblegum pink buzzcut. But she seems to be loving this particular rainbow transformation based on her Instagram Stories, where she’s seen playing with her colourful bangs. While we’re not sure how long this look will last before she changes up her hair again, we're loving this concept of having a rainbow (basically) over you at every moment. Who needs rain?
