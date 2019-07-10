Grown-ish Actress Francia Raisa's Makeup-Free Insecurities Are So Relatable

Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.
"When I'm not filming, or doing stuff like this, you will see me out in my gym clothes with zero makeup on — but my eyebrows will be done," says actress Francia Raisa. "Never leave your house without your brows done!" You likely know Raisa (and her perfect arches) from her starring role in the Freeform series Grown-ish, but it's unlikely you've seen her on-camera without makeup — until now.
Whether she's wearing just brow product, or a full face, the 30-year-old actress has developed a balanced approach to glam: She likes it, but doesn't need it. She credits this to her mom, who didn't allow her to wear makeup growing up. "That taught me to appreciate who I was as a person and not the face that I put on," she says. It wasn't until she got older that she started to play with cosmetics. Also a family affair, it was her younger sister who taught her the application and blending skills she still uses today to up her confidence.
Still, the actress has her regular moments of self-doubt. "I tend to feel insecure once a month around that time," she says, referring to her menstrual cycle. "I just get really down about myself, about everything. I cry, I journal, and I call my therapist." But at the end of the day she gets herself to shake it off and "go back out there."
Did we mention she has a killer skin-care routine, too? She's got it down pat, from her removal wipes and bargain toner (witch hazel!), to the brightening vitamin C she preps her complexion with before moisturizer.
Curious about what else she swears by? Raisa's giving us an in-depth look in the video above. The actress is taking off her false lashes (and even her hair extensions) and wiping off everything on her face to show us her makeup removal routine. What's more, she's getting real about beauty standards and revealing when she feels the most beautiful. For a step-by-step rundown and to learn more about Francia — no makeup, no filters — check out the video above.
