Danai Gurira: Can You Read This? Half a Billion Women & Girls Can't.

This campaign is not about charity, it’s about justice and equality – lasting political change that can make the difference for millions of people. What I appreciate about it is the awareness it brings, and it helps nurture that awareness into activism. It also holds the world’s leaders accountable. The knowledge I have gained from this campaign, alongside my lifelong passion for girls and women’s issues is what caused me to start, an awareness hub and a platform designed to celebrate those on the frontlines of these issues around the globe. On this, International Day of the Girl, I reflect on why I created it nearly three years ago. My premise is simply, surely, if we were to put love into action towards girls and women, these horrific disparities would cease to exist. If we held ourselves accountable, we could start to diminish these issues, collectively.