Peek Inside The Home Kitchen Of Acclaimed Chef Nuit Regular

Any special ingredients that Nuit couldn’t find in Canada, she’d import directly from Thailand. This required a great deal of determination and creativity, especially when trying to maintain the freshness of vegetables and herbs like holy basil. “At the beginning it was tricky and very expensive,” admits Nuit. “But it was so, so worth it. The supplier had doubts when we started, but when he came into my restaurant and tried the food, he loved it! He started to think of other ingredients I could use and new ways to send them.”