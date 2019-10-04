Prioritizing home-cooked meals can be challenging when your career requires evenings and weekends, but Feswick really appreciates that the county provide a more family-friendly lifestyle. “Most of the people who work in kitchens here actually have children,” notes Feswick. “You don’t see this as much in the city, since it’s not as accommodating. Making space for everyone to have family lives, and listening to their needs, ensures that we’re all supporting each other. Schedules in the restaurant industry can be tough, and I want to acknowledge this and make sure that they have the space to find balance.”