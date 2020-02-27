The Date I Had To Hide From

I’d first met him on a night out through a friend. He went on a few dates with a mutual friend and when that fizzled out, turned his attention to me. He started sending me strange messages in the night about the future he’d mapped out for us, and how he was willing to overlook the fact that I wasn’t the same religion as him. He always knew where I’d been and what I'd be doing. So, I tried to cut all ties but he persisted.