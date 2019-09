$470 Worth Of Beauty Products That I Used To The Last Drop

Dispensing the final pump of a serum or hitting the bottom of a bronzer pan tends to elicit one of two responses: worry or satisfaction. I, being cosmetically blessed with a job in the beauty industry, fall into the latter camp. When it's part of your job description to test out the latest and greatest makeup, skin care, and hair care items, it's not every day you empty out a bottle of shampoo or a tube of eyeliner . When you do, it's cause for celebration — or, at the very least, documentation.