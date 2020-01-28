Why You’ll See Some Familiar Outfits On The BAFTAs Red Carpet

Sustainable fashion was a key trend at this month's Golden Globe Awards, and it looks set to continue at the BAFTA Film Awards next week.
As part of its drive to become more eco-friendly, the biggest night in British cinema has asked guests to re-wear an outfit they already own or choose another sustainable fashion option.
"Sustainability is very important to BAFTA and we’re doing more than ever before," a spokesperson told Harper's Bazaar.
"The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."
Best Actor frontrunner Joaquin Phoenix has already pledged to wear the same Stella McCartney tux throughout awards season to avoid waste.
Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge auctioned off the custom-made Ralph & Russo tux she wore to the Golden Globes to raise money for Australian bushfire relief.
The BAFTAs' sustainability drive is a more positive move for the awards ceremony which has faced heavy criticism for failing to nominate a single person of colour in any of its four main acting categories. Every single nominee for the Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor prizes this year is white.
Oscar-nominated British actress Cynthia Erivo has said she turned down an offer to perform at the ceremony because of its shocking lack of diversity.
The BAFTAs have also been criticised for failing to nominate a single female filmmaker in its Best Direction category for the seventh year in a row. Even Greta Gerwig, who directed one of this year's most acclaimed films, Little Women, failed to make the shortlist.
BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry has said she was "very disappointed" and had "hoped we'd see at least one female director".
The EE British Academy Film Awards take place this Sunday February 2nd at London's Royal Albert Hall.
