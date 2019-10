Alessandro Michele Presents Gucci 2.0

The models' white uniforms certainly looked like straitjackets (perhaps the most shocking and controversial opening to one of Michele’s shows so far) but rather than a symbol of Michele breaking free from his globally recognised aesthetic, perhaps they were posed as more of a sartorial palate-cleanser, a prelude to new beginnings. What he initially laid out as 'freedom' and 'emancipation' (which blew the dominant normcore aesthetic out of the water, and which we’ve seen most recently in his Gucci Beauty campaigns , a 'fuck you' to established beauty standards) is perhaps the 'commodity' and 'broken promise' he talks of in his SS20 notes.