The 30-Day Challenge You Need For Upper Body Strength

When it comes to developing upper body strength, the process is a marathon not a sprint. Of course, this is one of the reasons why strength-training can be frustrating when you're a newbie; you want to experience changes (or #gains, as they say), but it takes time and patience for that to happen. If you don't immediately notice yourself getting stronger, it might make you avoid lifting weights or at the very least feel discouraged when you walk into the weight room.
But that's exactly why we've created this 30-day workout challenge from Tiffani Robbins, NASM-certified personal trainer and an instructor at Fithouse in New York City. "I think most people just don't know what to do when it comes to upper body exercises," she says. These dynamic and compound exercises, hand-picked by Robbins, are designed to work all the muscles in your upper body — your biceps, triceps, shoulders, back, chest, and core.
Over the course of the next 30 days, you'll gradually increase the number of repetitions and exercises you do — but trust that you can handle it. "Don’t get frustrated, just do the best you can," Robbins says. "If you stick with it, you will get stronger!" Not only will you feel those much-anticipated #gains, but you'll also have the framework and knowledge you need to eventually try tougher upper body workouts, or lift heavier weights.
Here are the exercises and the plan you need for the next month of upper body strength-building.