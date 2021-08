Twitter Fleets May Be Gone, But #Fleetnik Will Live Forever

In what will forever be known as #Fleetnik, folks were gloriously butt naked, and showing parts of themselves they would usually reserve for apps like Snapchat or their close friends on Instagram. And for those who may be too young to remember, the name “Fleetnik” is a callback to Freaknik, a real-life annual block party that started in the 80s, and saw thousands of young Black people from across the country descend on the city of Atlanta for a weekend of partying, performances and some very wild fun.