Megan Thee Stallion’s Sports Illustrated Cover Featured One Of Swimwear’s Top Trends

The Summer of Cut-outs continues. On Monday, Sports Illustrated revealed the three cover stars for its annual swimsuit issue — tennis star Naomi Osaka, model Leyna Bloom, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion — which will be on newsstands starting July 22.
Being the daring dresser she is, Megan Thee Stallion modelled the bare-all swimwear trend that’s been making waves all season long. For her cover shoot, the “Savage” singer — who is the first female rapper to grace the cover of the publication’s swimsuit issue, which started in 1964 — donned a sand-coloured strappy bikini by Fashion Nova which featured under- and over-boob cut-outs. (The rapper has her own line with the fast-fashion brand.) And that wasn’t even the only peek-a-boo moment from the shoot.
In total, Megan Thee Stallion wore 10 different swimsuits, ranging from bikinis to maillots, for her portion of the shoot. Half featured cut-outs, with highlights including an Ariana Grande-approved Cult Gaia style, a cyan blue Fashion Nova one-piece, and a silver monokini that she posed in with her French Bulldog 40e. Ticking off even more 2021 swimwear trends, she wore metallic gold Tarzan bottoms and a bright orange G-string bikini.
Bloom’s shoot, too, included the swimwear trend. Bloom, who is the first openly trans model to be on the cover of the swimsuit issue, wore four different cut-out swimsuits for her shoot. Osaka wore two cut-out swimsuits for her feature, as well.
By now, the 2021 cut-out trend has been spotted on just about everyone, from Bella Hadid during Couture Fashion Week to Zendaya on the Oscars red carpet. Now, thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, Bloom, and Osaka, it has made its way to swimwear stardom, too.