Valentino’s Couture Show Featured Statement Sleeves & Colourblocking

A staple of the 2010s, colourblocking made an appearance earlier this season, at Bottega Veneta and Brandon Maxwell’s spring collections, with subversive takes on monochromatic dressing that contrasted lighter and bolder hues of the same colour in one outfit. (Think: a pink top paired with a red bottom and a burgundy blazer, as seen on Prada’s spring 2021 runway.) Back in 2010, designers like Raf Simons, Jil Sander, and Prabal Gurung defined the colourful aesthetic, while retailers like J. Crew and Zara took the popular runway trend to the masses.