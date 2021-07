Drake Bell Is Sentenced To Probation & Community Service In Child Endangerment Case

The guilty pleas turned out to be part of a plea deal that would significantly decrease the severity of his sentencing; Bell was potentially facing prison time and thousands of dollars worth of fines. However, his July 12 sentencing revealed a much lighter sentence that didn’t involve any jail time at all. Even after the now 19-year-old woman shared an emotional statement that detailed a harrowing experience of assault , the judge ultimately sentenced Bell to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in his resident state of California. The woman, who appeared on camera but did not identify herself, claimed Bell began grooming her at age 12