Take a trip down memory lane with the soundtrack of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy. The three slasher films based on the R.L. Stine series of the same name are a full on nostalgia trip. There's even a little bit of future nostalgia being that some of the songs in Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Part 2: 1978 and Part 3: 1666 came out a few years — well, centuries — later.
The songs in the Leigh Janiak-directed Fear Street films are '90s-centric just like the book series. The soundtrack includes major grunge acts like Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails, and Soundgarden. Not to mention rappers like Snoop D-O-double-G and only in the '90s pop stars like Sophie B. Hawkins. (Turns out, "Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover" is still a bop.)
History unfortunately repeats itself in these time-traveling horror movies, but you'll be happy to hear David Bowie and Kurt Cobain each putting their own spin on the same song. Prepare to also be haunted by one particular track — "You Always Hurt The One You Love" — which a few times over the course of the three movies. Not a spoiler, just a warning to those who are faint of heart.
All in all the songs list for the three films will make you feel like a '90s kid whether you were alive in that decade or not. You might even find yourself trolling eBay for a Walkman so you can listen to this well-curated mixtape on an actual cassette.