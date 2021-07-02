The Cast Of Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy Is A Gen Z Explosion

Welcome to Shadyside, Killer Capitol, USA. Whether it's 1994, 1978 or 1666, to live there is to fear for your life. Luckily, the cast of the Fear Street trilogy on Netflix is ready to fight because if they don't, well, they'll die. Seriously, many of these characters in the Fear Street trilogy are not long for this world, but the actors who play them are definitely ones to watch.
The slasher movies based on R.L. Stine's teen horror series of the same name are a Gen Z explosion. Some of these young actors are names you'll know like Stranger Things stars Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink. (Ross Duffer is married to Fear Street director Leigh Janiak, so expect a few more Stranger Things alumni to pop up.) The cast features faces you might remember from their past work in things such as The Irishman, The Underground Railroad, and the new YA thriller Panic. All of the trilogy's under 30 stars are definitely ones to pay attention to.
Luckily, you'll get to see them pop up throughout all three parts sometimes as different characters. No spoilers here, but just know that no one is exactly who they seem in this bloody film series that spans centuries. Spooky, right?