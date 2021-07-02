Ariana Grande Chopped Off Her Iconic Ponytail

Ariana Grande just said goodbye to her signature accessory: the super-high ponytail. One month after her wedding to Dalton Gomez, Grande debuted the newlywed haircut no one saw coming: a blunt, shoulder-skimming lob.
The "Positions" singer revealed her new hair in a discreet Instagram post — which she shared on Wednesday, but has since deleted — a selfie video where she's in a car wearing a fuzzy red-orange bucket hat that hides most of her hair — except for the freshly-chopped ends, which now appear to hit right at her clavicle. For what we could tell from the original clip, the cut looks to be a classic lob, styled smooth with the ends flipped out just so.
In typical Grande style, the short-lived post was less a haircut reveal and more a fashion moment to appreciate the bright and textured bucket hat. The singer stitched her seven-second selfie video with a clip from a scene from the 1995 comedy To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, where Patrick Swayze's character delivers the line: "I think tomorrow is a say-something hat day."
We're now impulsively looking to book an appointment for a summer haircut — wherein we'll ask for the Ariana Grande lob — and simultaneously Googling "fuzzy bucket hat," which seems to be the perfect on-trend complement.