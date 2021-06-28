Prabal Gurung Responds To Accusations That The Brand Erased An AAPI-Indigenous Solidarity Mural From Collection Photos

"This week, we released our Resort 2022 Collection: An Ode to Mulberry and Bayard, a tribute to Chinatown, a place that holds some of my fondest memories of New York City, as the years I spent living in Chinatown truly shaped who I am today.



"Over the past year, I have constantly been brought back to Chinatown — through my work with Anti-Asian Hate in the face of record-high attacks against our AAPI community — both physically and against our community's small businesses that continue to be the hardest hit during the pandemic.



"With this collection, I wanted to pay homage to and honor the wonderful poignance of Chinatown, a place that made me who I am. As a designer, I want to push people’s eyes. Chinatown is rich in culture, strong in the community, and a convening home for so many, and I wanted to show through this collection that fashion can exist outside of traditionally allocated spaces. But the best intentions can have unintended impact — and I’m owning that and correcting it.



"The images released are lookbook images. They are meant for the press, editors, and stylists within the industry to see the collection’s looks, similar to what is exhibited during a runway show. As the images were meant to share the clothing and collection, the images were closely framed. The original image only shows a portion of the Land Acknowledgement. In choosing to photoshop the image, we aimed to avoid misrepresentation of the Land Acknowledgement statement. Additionally, in an effort to not extort the artist, Jess X. Snow, the creatives that assisted with the creation of the beautiful mural, and the community that surrounds them, we felt our decision would prevent misrepresentation by not portraying the mural in its entirety.



"I have no intention of continuing the removal of aspects of the mural, specifically the land acknowledgment, in future shared social posts, as those, like the mural, are meant for the community, not just the fashion industry.



"I understand the implications of the erasure that I participated in, and the importance of the acknowledgment, and I am greatly apologetic for my actions. We are a small team and every one of us are immigrants, women, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. For this photoshoot, our casting and hiring process prioritized women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.



"I take issues that have been raised to heart with great gravity and do not mean any harm by my actions. I understand that the best intentions can have another impact — and I, as well as my team, are owning that in order to relearn, and work to be better.

"Fighting for equity is a constant battle and learning process — one that no one, including me, is exempt from. We are in contact with the appropriate parties involved and look for their guidance as they take the much needed time and space to process. Rectifying the situation is our top priority. I am incredibly grateful that they have held me accountable, as learning and growing is vital for a better tomorrow. We must do better, and we will."



