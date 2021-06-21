11 Indigenous Designers Everyone Should Have On Their Radar

Introducing Every Day Indigenous, our series centering and celebrating Indigenous people. Through strength and resistance, comes joy. It’s time to share that.
If you’ve been scrolling lately, chances are you’ve seen the work of an Indigenous designer. While Lesley Hampton, Angela DeMontigny, and Warren Steven Scott have become household names, there are tons of great Indigenous artists out there to support, shop, and wear 24/7.
From Michelle Chubb (@indigenous_baddie on TikTok) showing off her handmade jingle dresses while rocking her own beaded Chanel logo earrings, to Star Blanket First Nation designer Kaleigh Starblanket’s gorgeous beaded geometric earrings, which were worn and posted about by country songstress Kacey Musgraves, Indigenous designers and artisans are flourishing, both on social media and IRL.
If you’re worried about wearing Indigenous beadwork, fashion, or hanging up Indigenous art in your home, you’re not alone. But there’s no need to worry, because what matters is who you’re purchasing from. In other words, you can wear beaded earrings, snuggle up at home in some moccasins or hang Indigenous art in your living room, just make sure you’re only purchasing from Indigenous designers. This ensures that artists and communities are supported for their work, not profited off of. So, do your research, and make sure you’re buying from appropriate sources and not a cheesy gift shop in Vancouver’s Gastown.
Here, Refinery29 is spotlighting 11 Indigenous designers and artists from the West Coast to the East Coast whose work is making this country — and our homes, ears, shoe game, and skincare routines — more beautiful. Support them today, this month, and every day.
The Refinery29 Canada team acknowledges that we are settlers on the land now known as Canada. We stand in solidarity and support of Indigenous people and we recognize that all of us have an ongoing part to play in reconciliation. We thank the Indigenous community for allowing us to live and work on their land.