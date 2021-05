Sarah Jessica Parker Just “Unearthed” A Memorable Pair Of SATC Manolo Blahniks

Despite the fact that her on-screen persona begged Aidan (John Corbett) to hide the damage his dog did to her beloved Manolo Blahnik shoes, Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Carrie on the show) held onto the mangled sandals for a long time — 23 years to be exact. On Monday, Parker, who’s in the process of filming the show’s reboot for HBO Max , posted a photo of the sandals that were chewed to bits by Pete in Season 4 Episode 13, to her Instagram.Unearthed,” she captioned the photo, tagging @justlikethatmax , the reboot’s Instagram page.