Run The World Is A Reminder That The Homegirl Comedy Is A Foolproof Formula

But Living Single Girlfriends , and Insecure ? All of my business. For better or for worse, I haven identified a part of myself in every single one of these projects — I'm wholly Issa Dee with the career trajectory of Khadijah James and an unfortunate splash of Joan Clayton's neuroticism from time to time — and know women just like the characters in my real life. Black women you want to be friends with (Kelli and Maya), Black women who prefer the vibes to the real world (Lynn — admit it, she was outta there), Black women you love to death but can only handle in microdoses (Toni and Tiffany). That immediate recognition, especially within a landscape that is increasingly set on limiting the breadth and nuance of its Black female characters , is exactly what gives these shows staying power, and why they will resonate with Black woman for generations to come. It's the classic homegirl comedy formula, and it works every single time.