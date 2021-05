Mirror Mirror On The Wall, How Did Shrek Inspire The Greatest Fandom Of Them All?

Well, to paraphrase Shrek himself, the explanation has layers. For one thing, there’s the movie’s determination to buck the norms of its more traditional animated peers. “Even when the film came out, Shrek very much went against all of those fairy tale ideals that we were spoonfed as children,” says Carlye Wisel, a theme park journalist whose podcast, Very Amusing , has devoted several episodes to unpacking Shrek. While it’s now commonplace for animated films to satirize Disney tropes like damsels in distress or “love conquers all” attitudes, Shrek’s self-aware, progressive nature was an anomaly back in 2001 — and that’s not even mentioning the fact that Shrek is apparently Jewish , a rarity among heroes in kids’ movies. “The climax where Fiona is cemented in her ogre form — that felt shocking and thrilling because it flew in the face of the Disney standard. It was a reverse Beauty and the Beast,” notes Kristy Puchko, a film critic and longtime fan. For viewers watching Shrek 20 years ago, she says, “all these subversions were exhilarating.”